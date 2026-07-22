DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 22-year-old hurt after basketball pole collapses in Gurugram

22-year-old hurt after basketball pole collapses in Gurugram

Residents blame society management for ignoring repeated complaints

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:18 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The damaged basketball pole; (and inset) injured Kartik in hospital. Tribune photo
Advertisement

A 22-year-old basketball player suffered serious spinal injuries after an iron basketball pole collapsed during a practice session at Antriksh Heights housing society in Sector 84, Gurugram, on Monday evening.

Advertisement

The victim, Kartik, son of a doctor, was playing with other residents around 7.15 pm when the heavy pole suddenly came crashing down. While two players managed to leap out of its path, Kartik was trapped beneath the structure. Fellow players, security guards and residents rushed to his rescue and shifted him to a nearby hospital.

Advertisement

Doctors said Kartik sustained fractures at three places in his spine. His condition is stated to be critical but stable, and he is undergoing treatment in the emergency ward.

Advertisement

The incident triggered outrage among residents, who accused the society management and maintenance agency of ignoring repeated complaints about the deteriorating condition of the pole.

Residents alleged that the iron structure had rusted badly and had not been properly anchored with concrete, causing it to tilt. They claimed several complaints had been made warning that the pole posed a serious safety risk, but no corrective action was taken.

Advertisement

Calling it a case of gross negligence rather than an accident, the victim’s family and residents have lodged a complaint with the police, demanding registration of an FIR and strict action against those responsible.

The incident has also revived concerns over the safety of sports infrastructure. Earlier, a national-level player, Hardik, died in Rohtak after a 750-kg basketball pole collapsed on him. A similar fatal accident had also been reported in Bahadurgarh.

“After receiving complaint, we are investigating into the matter and action will be taken as per the law after verifying the facts. The injured child is stable and admitted to the hospital. A probe is underway,” said Inspector Krishan Kumar, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts