22-year-old hurt after basketball pole collapses in Gurugram

A 22-year-old basketball player suffered serious spinal injuries after an iron basketball pole collapsed during a practice session at Antriksh Heights housing society in Sector 84, Gurugram, on Monday evening.

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The victim, Kartik, son of a doctor, was playing with other residents around 7.15 pm when the heavy pole suddenly came crashing down. While two players managed to leap out of its path, Kartik was trapped beneath the structure. Fellow players, security guards and residents rushed to his rescue and shifted him to a nearby hospital.

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Doctors said Kartik sustained fractures at three places in his spine. His condition is stated to be critical but stable, and he is undergoing treatment in the emergency ward.

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The incident triggered outrage among residents, who accused the society management and maintenance agency of ignoring repeated complaints about the deteriorating condition of the pole.

Residents alleged that the iron structure had rusted badly and had not been properly anchored with concrete, causing it to tilt. They claimed several complaints had been made warning that the pole posed a serious safety risk, but no corrective action was taken.

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Calling it a case of gross negligence rather than an accident, the victim’s family and residents have lodged a complaint with the police, demanding registration of an FIR and strict action against those responsible.

The incident has also revived concerns over the safety of sports infrastructure. Earlier, a national-level player, Hardik, died in Rohtak after a 750-kg basketball pole collapsed on him. A similar fatal accident had also been reported in Bahadurgarh.

“After receiving complaint, we are investigating into the matter and action will be taken as per the law after verifying the facts. The injured child is stable and admitted to the hospital. A probe is underway,” said Inspector Krishan Kumar, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.