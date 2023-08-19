22-year-old killed for inter-caste marriage

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 18

Gurugram woke up to the shock of an alleged honour killing on Thursday as a 22-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 102, was brutally murdered by her family as she had opted for inter-caste marriage with a boy of her village.

Anjali

The parents and brother of the victim strangulated her to death while her husband was away. The perpetrators of the crime cremated her today itself at their native village in Jhajjar.

It was one of the villagers who called up the husband of the victim and informed him about the incident after which he approached the police.

The police then swung into action and nabbed the trio from Jhajjar.

According to the police, the victim, Anjali, had married bouncer Sandeep Kumar last year and the duo lived in the same village Surheti in Jhajjar, but Anjali’s family, including her father Kuldeep, mother Rinki and brother Kunal, were against it and plotted to kill her.

“They had clear intention of murdering her and, thus, got her brother Kunal and his wife to move in with Anjali and her husband. They were searching for an opportunity and got one when Sandeep went to give Teej gifts to his aunt and sister. Kunal’s wife was away on job and he called his parents,” said ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya while addressing media.

While the mother and brother pinned down Anjali, her father strangulated her and killed her. They then took back her body to Jhajjar in a car brought by her father and cremated her.

It was one of Sandeep’s friend who informed him about the murder and he rushed to his flat, which he found locked. He then contacted the police. “The Dhankot police flung into action and rushed to the village of the accused and nabbed them. We will take them on remand and get further details,” added Dahiya.

#Gurugram