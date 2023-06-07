22-year-old man dies under mysterious circumstances

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 6

A 22-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in Yamunanagar district. Recently, a case had been registered under the POCSO Act against the deceased and his brother at the Sadar police station on Saturday. It is alleged that this upset Rohit and he consumed some poisonous substance on Sunday and died during treatment at a private hospital on Monday.

According to information, a 16-year-old girl had gone missing from a brick-kiln on Friday. She, along with her mother, worked as labourers there. When the girl returned to her quarter the next day, she told her mother that Rohit and his brother had sexually abused her.

“The kin of the deceased didn’t level allegation against anyone,” investigating officer Karamvir Singh said.