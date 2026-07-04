22-year-old man jumps into Bhakra Canal, search op on

A 22-year-old man allegedly jumped into the Bhakra Canal near Gorakhpur village in Fatehabad’s Bhuna area on Saturday. The police launched a search operation after receiving information about the incident.

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According to the police, Kapil Kumar, a resident of Ghotdu village, arrived at the canal on a motorcycle. Eyewitnesses said he parked the bike on the roadside, removed his slippers and jumped into the canal. Passers-by tried to rescue him, but failed due to the strong water current.

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The police reached the spot soon after being alerted and identified the youth using documents found on the motorcycle. Kapil was the youngest of three siblings, family members told the police.

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A search operation is underway in the canal. Keeping the strong current in view, the police have installed a net at the Duma bridge to catch the youth in case he is carried downstream.

The police are questioning residents and investigating the circumstances that led to the incident. No suicide note has been recovered so far. Bhuna SHO Vijender Singh Hooda said all aspects of the case were being investigated.