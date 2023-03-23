22-year-old youth dies in hit-and-run

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 22

A 22-year-old youth was killed after an unidentified speeding vehicle hit his scooter on Delhi-Jaipur Highway in the wee hours of Tuesday.

As per the police, the deceased, Sanyam Thapar of Zirakpur in Mohali, Punjab, was employed at Le Meridien hotel in Delhi. He was staying with his maternal grandfather at Sector 83 here.

The complainant Sachin Thapar, father of the deceased, told the police that Sanyam left the hotel around 00.15 am on Tuesday and he was on the way to home on his two-wheeler. “Around 1 am when he reached opposite Sunbeam company on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, a speeding vehicle hit his scooter. He died on the spot. The driver fled the spot with his vehicle. A passerby informed the police about the incident,” he said in the complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Sector 37 police station on Tuesday. “We have handed over the body to kin after the postmortem. We are trying to nab the driver,” Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar said.