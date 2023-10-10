22-yr-old stabbed to death in Samalkha

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 9

The police have registered a case against five persons for allegedly stabbing to death a 22-year-old youth at Ashoka market in Samalkha yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Ranjan of Adarsh Nagar near Panchvati Colony.

Deceased’s father Ramkaran said his nephew received a call that Ranjan was admitted to hospital. They rushed to the hospital, where his son told him that he had had an argument with Mohit of Model Town. Holding a grudge, Mohit and his accomplices Deepak of Jorasi Khas, Dheeraj of Dehra, Deepak of Krishna Colony and Swatantra stabbed him.

