221 new polling booths to come up in Faridabad

Faridabad, April 11

The Faridabad parliamentary constituency is likely to have a total of 2,263 polling stations this time in the nine Assembly segments it covers. This will be an increase of 10.82 per cent over the number of booths available in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

“The department is devising a process of identifying and finalising the list of those stations where the number of voters was 1,500 and above in the last LS election so that new booths can be established before the polls,” says Vikram Singh, District Election Officer. Though the number of booths this year has already been revised to 2,160, the number is likely to go up to 2,263, he says.

“A survey carried out by the department has revealed that many polling stations were overburdened,” he says. According to officials, the survey revealed that the number of booths having over 1,500 voters is more than 100 and majority of them are located in urban areas.

The focus areas include the high-rise residential societies where some of the booths are likely to be set up as it would encourage voters to cast their vote. Many residents avoid voting if they need to stand in a long queue at a polling station not close to their residence. “Over three lakh people live in more than 50 residential societies out of which majority of them are in Greater Faridabad. Polling booths near these societies will result in a rise in voting percentage,” says Satinder Singh, a retired defence officer.

A demand of setting booths near residential societies has been taken up with the concerned authorities who have already started identifying the spots or the space for setting up new polling stations.

