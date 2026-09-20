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Home / Haryana / 2,247 vehicles challaned, 1,117 impounded for violating traffic rules in Sonepat

2,247 vehicles challaned, 1,117 impounded for violating traffic rules in Sonepat

The police launched a special 16-day campaign against traffic rule violators in the district

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Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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A police team checks vehicles in Sonepat.
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To reduce road accidents, curb crime and check pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), the police have launched a special drive against traffic rule violators. During the 16-day campaign, 2,247 vehicles have been challaned and 1,117 impounded for various violations.

According to police data, 604 road accidents were reported in Sonepat district during the first eight months of the year, resulting in 309 deaths and 589 injuries. Of these, 280 accidents were fatal, while 324 were non-fatal.

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Acting on the directions of DGP Ajay Singhal and under the supervision of ADGP Mamta Singh, the campaign was launched on September 1. Under the directions of DCP (Headquarters and Traffic) Sonakshi Singh, the police are enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against the use of black films, vehicles without number plates and end-of-life (EOL) vehicles.

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As part of the drive, 402 vehicles were challaned and 11 impounded for using black films. The police also impounded 1,065 EOL vehicles. Additionally, 838 vehicles were challaned and seven impounded for not having High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) number plates.

During the campaign, the police identified 163 newly registered vehicles plying on roads without HSRP number plates by coordinating with vehicle dealerships.

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DCP Sonakshi Singh said sustained efforts were being made to curb traffic violations. She said the primary objective of the campaign was to remove EOL vehicles from roads in compliance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

She added that another key objective was crime prevention, as vehicles without number plates were often found involved in criminal activities. The DCP urged residents to follow traffic rules, install HSRP number plates and avoid using black films on vehicles to ensure road safety for themselves and others.

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