2,247 vehicles challaned, 1,117 impounded for violating traffic rules in Sonepat

According to police data, 604 road accidents were reported in Sonepat district during the first eight months of the year, resulting in 309 deaths and 589 injuries. Of these, 280 accidents were fatal, while 324 were non-fatal.

Advertisement

Acting on the directions of DGP Ajay Singhal and under the supervision of ADGP Mamta Singh, the campaign was launched on September 1. Under the directions of DCP (Headquarters and Traffic) Sonakshi Singh, the police are enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against the use of black films, vehicles without number plates and end-of-life (EOL) vehicles.

Advertisement

As part of the drive, 402 vehicles were challaned and 11 impounded for using black films. The police also impounded 1,065 EOL vehicles. Additionally, 838 vehicles were challaned and seven impounded for not having High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) number plates.

During the campaign, the police identified 163 newly registered vehicles plying on roads without HSRP number plates by coordinating with vehicle dealerships.

Advertisement

DCP Sonakshi Singh said sustained efforts were being made to curb traffic violations. She said the primary objective of the campaign was to remove EOL vehicles from roads in compliance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

She added that another key objective was crime prevention, as vehicles without number plates were often found involved in criminal activities. The DCP urged residents to follow traffic rules, install HSRP number plates and avoid using black films on vehicles to ensure road safety for themselves and others.