Rs 23 lakh cyber frauds prevented

Rohtak, October 10
The cyber crime Police in Rohtak prevented transaction frauds worth
Rs 23.5 lakh in the month of September by freezing bank accounts of fraudsters.
“As soon as a victim of an online fraud lodges a complaint on the cyber crime helpline number, the account to which the money is transferred is frozen, following which the money withdrawn from is returned to the victim’s account,” said ASP Medha Bhushan, Nodal Officer, Cybercrime.
The cyber police authorities have advised the residents to lodge a complaint on helpline number 1930 or 112 or on the official website
(www.cybercrime.gov.in) in the event of becoming a victim of cyber fraud.
The police have launched a special awareness campaign to educate people about the modus operandi of such fraudsters and prevent them from phishing attacks.
“The cyber criminals offer heavy discounts on various products through SMS and online pop-up messages. They use names of popular e-commerce websites like Flipkart, Myntra and
Amazon that redirects a person to a phishing website,” said the ASP.
