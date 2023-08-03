23 more arrested for Haryana violence; Nuh curfew to be relaxed from 10 am to 1pm

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 3

Twenty-three more people were arrested on Wednesday night for the Haryana violence, taking the total arrests in the clash to 139.

In Nuh, the curfew will be relaxed from 10am to 1pm.

Three FIRs were registered against those celebrating the attack on social media.

Three SITs headed by area DSPs are investigating the FIRs.

Combing exercise were started in Mewli, Jalalpur, Shikarpur and Shingar villages. Eight teams of CIA and STF led by Nuh SP Varun Singla are combing the villages.

Also, right wing outfits have issue warnings against the arrest of Monu Manesar.

Meanwhile, panic gripped Tauru block in Nuh on Wednesday night as miscreants tried to torch two religious places in the area. A major tragedy was averted as police teams reached the area and doused the fire.

SP Narender Birjania said, “They tried to torch two religious places but their attempts were foiled. We will nab the accused soon.”

