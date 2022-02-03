23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 2

Giving health authorities a reason to cheer, Rohtak has witnessed a two-fold rise in the number of villages having sex ratio at birth (girls per 1,000 boys) of more than 1,000.

As many as 23 villages of Rohtak district, which had in the past gained notoriety for skewed gender ratio, had registered a sex ratio at birth (SRB) of more than 1,000 in 2020. The count of such villages rose to 50 in 2021, according to data prepared by the ANM (auxiliary nursing midwifery) association.

Significantly, five villages recorded the SRB of more than 1,400, including Sisroli (1,428), Basantpur (1,545), Garhi Majra (1,833), Singhpur Khas (1,875) and Patwapur (1,923).

It was last year that Rohtak district had topped the SRB tally across the state with the SRB of 945 girls even as Haryana’s average stood at 914. In 2020, Rohtak was ranked 16th with the SRB of 912. Earlier, Rohtak had recorded the SRB of 911 in 2019, 895 in 2018, 891 in 2017, 905 in 2016 and 859 in 2015.

“We have toiled hard for long to achieve the target. Fortytwo raids have been conducted under the PC-PNDT Act since 2015 to unearth pre-natal sex determination rackets,” said Dr Vikas Saini, Nodal Officer (PNDT), Rohtak. He said 40 villages in the district still had the SRB of less than 800 and now they were focusing on these areas.

Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Birla said special campaigns to make people aware about the ills of gender imbalance seemed to have worked.

