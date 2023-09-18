23-year-old girl 'ends' life

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 17

A 23-year-old student of a private university allegedly hangs herself from a ceiling fan at a private PG accommodation in Mullana town of Ambala district. The deceased has been identified as Aarzu, a resident of Himachal Pradesh.

Mullana SHO Surender Singh said, “No suicide note has been found and the deceased’s parents are yet to reach Ambala. The postmortem will be conducted after their arrival. They have not raised any suspicion so far and the matter is under investigation.”

#Ambala