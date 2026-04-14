icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Family stabs 23-year-old nursing student to death in Haryana's Gohana for choosing love

Family stabs 23-year-old nursing student to death in Haryana's Gohana for choosing love

Parents, brother arrested; sent to police remand

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 02:45 AM Apr 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The victim was pursuing a general nursing and midwifery course from a college in Sonepat. Representational photo
Advertisement

A 23-year-old woman, who was stabbed to death at Devi Nagar Colony of Gohana in Haryana on Sunday, was allegedly killed for 'honour' by her family. This was allegedly revealed during preliminary investigation. The police have arrested her parents and brother. Her father is a transporter.

Advertisement

Identified as Chinu, the woman was pursuing a general nursing and midwifery course from Mukhi Nursing College here. The police produced the accused in the court on Monday, which sent them to one-day police remand.

Advertisement

As per police sources, the woman had called the Gohana City police on ‘Dial 112’ on Sunday afternoon, claiming that she had been beaten up by her parents.

Advertisement

SHO Devender Singh said the Durga Shakti team arrived at the victim’s house, but while they were taking her away, the accused locked the main gate and her father and brother attacked her with knives.

The police took the accused into custody, and during investigation it was revealed that the woman was involved with a man for the past two years, who did not belong to the same caste. She wanted to marry him, but her family was against it. The body was handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts