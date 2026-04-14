A 23-year-old woman, who was stabbed to death at Devi Nagar Colony of Gohana in Haryana on Sunday, was allegedly killed for 'honour' by her family. This was allegedly revealed during preliminary investigation. The police have arrested her parents and brother. Her father is a transporter.

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Identified as Chinu, the woman was pursuing a general nursing and midwifery course from Mukhi Nursing College here. The police produced the accused in the court on Monday, which sent them to one-day police remand.

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As per police sources, the woman had called the Gohana City police on ‘Dial 112’ on Sunday afternoon, claiming that she had been beaten up by her parents.

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SHO Devender Singh said the Durga Shakti team arrived at the victim’s house, but while they were taking her away, the accused locked the main gate and her father and brother attacked her with knives.

The police took the accused into custody, and during investigation it was revealed that the woman was involved with a man for the past two years, who did not belong to the same caste. She wanted to marry him, but her family was against it. The body was handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination.