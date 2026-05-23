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Home / Haryana /  23-year-old worker’s body recovered 24 hours after Bahadurgarh factory blast

 23-year-old worker’s body recovered 24 hours after Bahadurgarh factory blast

Inquiry ordered, panel asked to submit report within two days

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 06:08 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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Rescue operation under way at factory blast site in Bahadurgarh. Photo: Sumit Tharan
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More than 24 hours after a chemical factory building collapsed following an explosion, the body of a 23-year-old worker, identified as Shailesh Kumar, was recovered from the debris at the site in the Modern Industrial Estate (MIE) Part-B area of Bahadurgarh on Saturday.

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Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal ordered an inquiry into the incident.

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“The inquiry committee, headed by Bahadurgarh SDM Abhinav Siwach, will not only ascertain the cause of the tragic incident but also examine whether the factory operators had complied with all mandatory safety norms and regulations. The committee has been directed to submit its report within two days, following which necessary action will be taken in accordance with the rules,” said an official.

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Six workers were injured in a powerful boiler explosion that ripped through the factory engaged in the manufacturing of chemical-based adhesive products. The blast caused a major portion of the factory’s two-storey building to collapse. Of the injured, four are undergoing treatment at PGIMS Rohtak, while another has been admitted to a private hospital in Bahadurgarh.

The rescue operation continued till midnight, with SDRF personnel clearing the debris in search of any workers trapped beneath the rubble.

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Sources said the rescue operation gained urgency on Saturday afternoon after family members of Shailesh arrived in Bahadurgarh and informed officials that they were unable to trace him either at the hospital or at the factory site. Acting swiftly, the police deployed additional helpers to intensify the search and rescue operation.

“During the rescue operation, Shailesh’s body was recovered from the debris and identified by his family members. The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for postmortem examination. A case will be registered after a formal complaint is received from the family,” said Mayank Mishra, Deputy Commission of Police, Bahadurgarh.

He added that further action in the matter would be taken on the basis of the fact-finding report to be submitted by the inquiry committee.

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