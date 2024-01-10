235 college teachers to get benefit of old pension scheme

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 9

As many as 235 teachers at government colleges across the state would avail the benefit of old pension scheme (OPS). The Governor has approved their cases sent by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in this respect. Rajiv Rattan, Director General (Higher Education) has confirmed it.

The teachers had been waiting for the development for the past several months. They were appointed in 2006 against various advertisements issued by the recruitment agency prior to the date of notification for the New Defined Contribution Pension Scheme i.e. October 28, 2005.

The 235 teachers belong to commerce, English, mathematics, computer science, physics, tourism management and administration, public administration, biotechnology, psychology, zoology, music, home science, botany, journalism and mass communication, economic and geography subjects, said the sources.

"As per a notification issued by the Finance Department on 8 May 2023, it has been decided that in all cases where the state government employee (s) has been appointed against a post that advertised for the recruitment prior to the date of notification for New Defined Contribution Pension scheme i.e. 28 October, 2005, and is covered under the Haryana New Pension Scheme (NPS), 2008, on joining service on or after January 1, 2006, may be given a one-time option to be covered under the Punjab CSR Vol-II (now Haryana Civil Service (Pension) rules, 2016)," said an order issued by Anand Mohan Sharan, ACS (DHE).

Meanwhile, Dr Amit Choudhary, president and Dr Pratibha Chauhan, general secretary, All Haryana Government College Teachers' Association, have hailed the development stating that eligible college teachers had finally got the coverage of the OPS.

"We had persistently been raising the voice of teachers eligible for the OPS before the higher authorities for the past over six months as the employees in some other departments had already been provided the benefit," said Choudhary.

