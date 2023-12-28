238 killed, 460 injured in road mishaps in Faridabad this year

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, December 27

Unsafe road conditions and rampant violations of traffic rules continue to cause accidents in Faridabad.

As per information, as many as 238 lives have been lost and 460 people injured in the past 12 months in the district.

According to details available with the Traffic Police Department, the ‘killer’ road conditions have consumed an average of 19 lives in 46 accidents in a month. The mishaps have injured an average of 39 persons each month. Many mishaps took place on various roads, including the National Highway-19, passing through the city, expressways and internal roads in the district between January 1 and December 27 this year.

The alarming number of accidents each month has been a cause for concern as the measures taken to ensure smooth traffic movement have been inadequate and not matching the flow or volume of traffic on various road passages, according to sources.

The number of accidents recorded in January had been 50, in which 22 persons were killed and 46 injured. While February and March recorded 56 and 54 accidents, respectively, the figure was recorded at 43 and 55 in April and May, respectively. As many as 10 persons have been killed in accidents that took place in the district in the past three weeks.

It is reported that the number of accidents and casualties on internal roads has been three times higher than the accidents that took place on the NH and expressways, it is reported. While 53 persons were killed in 108 accidents on highways and expressways, the number of accidents and casualties on internal roads during this period was 389 and 159, respectively.

A total of 702 persons have been killed and 1,335 injured in around 1,644 accidents in the district since January 2021.

Holding damaged patches and ongoing construction work on several roads a prominent cause of mishaps, sources in the Traffic Department claim that several dark spots have emerged where road conditions have been unsafe, especially at night.

SK Sharma, district coordinator of NGO Road Safety Organisation (RSO), claims that dug-up roads, open pits along main roads and overspeeding have proved risky and caused accidents. He said the need for strict measures to check rule violations and improve road conditions cannot be overlooked.

“Several measures, including installation of CCTVs, lighting and deployment of traffic cops, are being taken to ensure smooth regulation of traffic, police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

