 238 killed, 460 injured in road mishaps in Faridabad this year : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • 238 killed, 460 injured in road mishaps in Faridabad this year

238 killed, 460 injured in road mishaps in Faridabad this year

238 killed, 460 injured in road mishaps in Faridabad this year


Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, December 27

Unsafe road conditions and rampant violations of traffic rules continue to cause accidents in Faridabad.

As per information, as many as 238 lives have been lost and 460 people injured in the past 12 months in the district.

According to details available with the Traffic Police Department, the ‘killer’ road conditions have consumed an average of 19 lives in 46 accidents in a month. The mishaps have injured an average of 39 persons each month. Many mishaps took place on various roads, including the National Highway-19, passing through the city, expressways and internal roads in the district between January 1 and December 27 this year.

The alarming number of accidents each month has been a cause for concern as the measures taken to ensure smooth traffic movement have been inadequate and not matching the flow or volume of traffic on various road passages, according to sources.

The number of accidents recorded in January had been 50, in which 22 persons were killed and 46 injured. While February and March recorded 56 and 54 accidents, respectively, the figure was recorded at 43 and 55 in April and May, respectively. As many as 10 persons have been killed in accidents that took place in the district in the past three weeks.

It is reported that the number of accidents and casualties on internal roads has been three times higher than the accidents that took place on the NH and expressways, it is reported. While 53 persons were killed in 108 accidents on highways and expressways, the number of accidents and casualties on internal roads during this period was 389 and 159, respectively.

A total of 702 persons have been killed and 1,335 injured in around 1,644 accidents in the district since January 2021.

Holding damaged patches and ongoing construction work on several roads a prominent cause of mishaps, sources in the Traffic Department claim that several dark spots have emerged where road conditions have been unsafe, especially at night.

SK Sharma, district coordinator of NGO Road Safety Organisation (RSO), claims that dug-up roads, open pits along main roads and overspeeding have proved risky and caused accidents. He said the need for strict measures to check rule violations and improve road conditions cannot be overlooked.

“Several measures, including installation of CCTVs, lighting and deployment of traffic cops, are being taken to ensure smooth regulation of traffic, police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

Killer roads

According to sources in the Traffic Police Department, ‘killer’ road conditions have consumed 19 lives in 46 accidents.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Couple tells Indian-American family to ‘go back to Pakistan’ after taking over their house in New York

2
Ludhiana

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

3
Punjab

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Punjab

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Chandigarh

Residents demand Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat train halt at Mohali

6
Entertainment

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul

7
Punjab

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

8
Haryana

In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar

9
J & K

Confident Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, must avoid ‘mistakes’ that hurt citizens: Rajnath Singh in Rajouri

10
Diaspora

Indian Consulate in New York showcases valour of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons on Veer Bal Diwas

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens

In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens

Reviews security situation along LoC, meets families of civi...

EAM, Lavrov hold talks, joint defence production on table

EAM, Lavrov hold talks, joint defence production on table

Day after blast, Israel issues travel advisory; 2 youths caught on CCTV

Day after blast, Israel issues travel advisory; 2 youths caught on CCTV

MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities

MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities

Cautions students against opting for such courses

Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again

Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again


Cities

View All

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

Car on tail, fleeing truck rams patrol bike, 2 homeguards die

No Chandigarh tableau for R-Day Parade

Vivek High faces recognition withdrawal

Moderate to dense fog expected over 3 days

Thick fog envelops Delhi for 3rd day, poor visibility affects traffic

Thick fog envelops Delhi for 3rd day, poor visibility affects traffic

DU graduates show resilience amid placement challenges

Rise in crimes against children calls for tough measures: DPCC chief

Delhi Police nab conman-cricketer

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Looking back 2023 agriculture: Floods washed away farmers’ hopes

Woman among 6 held with opium, heroin, intoxicants

Car snatching case solved in 24 hrs

Thieves strike at suvidha centre

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

LIT devp projects worth crores for SBS Nagar ahead of MC poll

95% rejuvenation done, Buddha Nullah close to turn into river

Looking back 2023 Subdivisional Matters: Ahmedgarh development issues unresolved

20 more clinics soon, says Health Minister