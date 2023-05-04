Rs 24 crore sent back, farmers await relief

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 3

An amount of nearly Rs 24 crore sent by the state government to provide compensation to the farmers, whose crops were damaged last year, have been sent back to the state headquarters.

As per official sources, this has happened as the said amount could not be distributed amongst the affected farmers till the end of the last financial year, i.e. March 31, 2023.

The local administration is now making efforts to get back the relief amount so that it can be given to the farmers.

Meanwhile, the district unit of the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) staged a protest at Rohtak on Wednesday to get the compensation for last year’s crop damage released.

AIKS state general secretary Sumit Dalal said the farmers were not getting insurance compensation for the losses suffered in kharif-2022 and rabi-2023 crops as the same had not been uploaded on the government portal.

The Kisan Sabha has opposed the conditions of online registration and other such procedures for grant of crop-loss relief and demanded that the due compensation should be paid to the affected farmers unconditionally.

District Revenue Officer (DRO) Chander Mohan conceded that an amount of nearly 24 crore provided by the state government for grant of crop-loss relief to the affected farmers of Rohtak district last year had been sent back as it could not be utilised till the end of the last financial year.

“The amount could not be distributed due to certain technical reasons,” he maintained, adding that efforts were being made to get back the said amount and distribute it among the affected farmers.

Beware of fraudsters: DC

Rohtak DC Ajay Kumar has said some unscrupulous elements had claimed crop-loss compensation by registering their mobile phone numbers and account details on e-kshatipurti portal along with the land details of the farmers whose crops had been damaged. He advised the farmers to register their complaint at the office of the local SDM/Tehsildar if they get defrauded.