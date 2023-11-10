24 dyeing units served notices over green fine of Rs 157.19 cr

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, November 9

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued show-cause notices for the recovery of environmental compensation of Rs 157.19 crore from 24 dyeing units for violating environmental norms and illegal groundwater extraction in Sonepat.

Show-cause issued on November 8 The show-cause notices to industrial units were issued on November 8 and they had to respond within 15 days as to why the environmental compensation as assessed might not be imposed on their unit. If they don’t reply, the environmental compensation will be imposed without further notice.

The compensation has been imposed after directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2022 case.

The Haryana Water Resource Authority (HWRA), vide notification dated July 12, 2021, has the power to issue orders “banning or restricting the operation of any machinery or equipment used for creating a source of groundwater or for extracting conveying, storing or utilising groundwater or surface water by any person in violation of directions or conditions of the HWRA”. It has the power to levy environmental compensation and take penal action against the illegal borewell/ tubewell to stop water extraction and further closure of the project under the Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority Act, 2020.

The HWRA, vide order dated October 31, 2023, authorised the DC, Sonepat, to implement orders passed by the NGT. After that, the Regional Officer, HSPCB, assessed the environmental compensation (EC) on all 24 units following the methodology notified by the HWRA, dated March 17, 2022.

In the case of M/s Modern Dyeing Pvt Ltd, Barhi, Sonepat, the EC has been assessed for illegal groundwater extraction from October 18, 2017, to June 7, 2021, for Rs 21.29 crore. M/s Shadex Creations has been issued a show-cause notice for EC of Rs 20.19 crore for groundwater extraction without permission from October 15, 2016, to August 12, 2021.

In the case of M/s Flora Dyeing House, the EC has been assessed at Rs 16.43 crore for the extraction of groundwater from April 15, 2015, to September 30, 2022, without permission.

The show-cause notices to industrial units were issued on November 8 and they had to respond within 15 days as to why the EC as assessed might not be imposed on their unit. If they don’t reply, the EC will be imposed without further notice.

Earlier too, the HSPCB had assessed the EC, but later waived it. The NGT had then intervened and vide its order dated November 29, 2022, ruled that the “waiver of compensation needs to be recalled by the state PCB (Pollution Control Board) to give effect to the mandate of law” laid down by the Supreme Court in the MC Mehta case and “waiver being clearly unjustified”.

#Environment #Pollution #Sonepat