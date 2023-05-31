24 FIRs lodged in 2 months in Mahendragarh

Mahendragarh, May 30

A total of 24 first information reports (FIRs) regarding illegal mining were lodged and 33 vehicles involved in this illegal trade impounded in the past two months, forcing the district authorities to take stringent steps to check the practice.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Vaishali Singh has directed sarpanches to ensure that no illegal mining takes place on the panchayat land in their village concerned. She also told officials of the Panchayat and Development Department for the compliance of the directives.

“Sarpanch is the custodian of the land of the gram panchayat, hence as per the Panchayati Raj Institution Act, he/she is also accountable for keeping the village land protected completely. It is the responsibility of the sarpanch not to allow illegal encroachment or illegal mining on the gram panchayat land. The panchayat officials should issue strict instructions to the sarpanches for taking concrete steps in this respect,” said the ADC.

She issued the directives while reviewing the arrangements made to check illegal mining in the district at a meeting of the District Level Task Force. The ADC also directed the mining officials to ensure that no vehicle should transport mining material without e-ravana passes. They should not only keep a tab on such vehicles, but also match e-ravana passes with the CCTV footage of the exit points of the mining zone.

Sources maintained that the district mining authorities had recovered a total Rs 14.63 lakh penalty from the violators by impounding 33 vehicles in the past two months. “A total of 229 vehicles were impounded in the previous financial year and a total of Rs 1.70 crore penalty was recovered from the violators,” the sources added. — TNS