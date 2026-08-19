24 hours on, Panchkula scrap collector still missing in flood drain; Kalka reels under water crisis

Twenty-four hours after he was swept away into a seasonal drain at Rajiv Colony in Sector 17 following Tuesday evening’s flash flooding, 46-year-old scrap collector Rajesh Kumar remained untraced on Wednesday evening, even as NDRF and SDRF teams, backed by divers, continued a search operation that had to be suspended overnight and resumed at first light.

Advertisement

Rajesh, a native of Bhiwani in Haryana who had settled in Panchkula since 1984, is survived by his wife and seven children, including six daughters and a five-year-old son. He was standing near the drain with his friend Randhir Kumar on Tuesday evening when incessant rain triggered a sudden, powerful current in the drain and its vicinity. Rajesh slipped in and was swept away. Randhir attempted to rescue him but failed, following which he raised an alarm and alerted the police and Rajesh’s family, triggering the rescue operation.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma, speaking to The Tribune, confirmed that the rescue operation, launched immediately after the administration was alerted on Tuesday evening, had to be called off during the night owing to the strong current and darkness, and was restarted early Wednesday morning. “NDRF and SDRF teams with divers are on the job, but the person has not yet been traced,” Sharma said.

Advertisement

Rajesh’s wife, Jasbeer Kaur, along with their children and relatives, remained at the site through the day. Panchkula Mayor Shyam Lal Bansal visited the spot during the day, met the family and assured them of full administrative support.

Kalka water crisis

Adding to the district’s troubles, nearly 40 per cent of Kalka’s population was left without drinking water after the old water supply network serving several localities broke down following Tuesday’s incessant rain.

Advertisement

The DC confirmed the development and said water tankers had been deployed to supply potable water to the affected residents. He said repair and restoration of the damaged pipelines could begin only once flood water in the affected areas receded, adding that the water level was still rising in some pockets.

Sharma said that restoration of vehicular traffic on bridges and roads damaged by the rain was under way on a war footing. Road connectivity to Morni, disrupted by a road cave-in and blockage caused by mudslides, falling debris and uprooted trees along the hillside, has been restored, he said. JCB machines and personnel have been stationed at vulnerable locations to respond immediately to any emergency arising from the extreme weather.

The DC appealed to residents to remain calm and reach out to the local administration or the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrates for any assistance, adding that the district's flood control room was operational round the clock for rain and flood-related help.

Residents slam civic body

Residents squarely blamed the Municipal Corporation for persistent gaps in the storm-water drainage system that get exposed after even a brief spell of rain. “Yesterday’s one-hour heavy spell once again exposed the ill-preparedness of the civic body, which led to massive flooding and waterlogging of major parts of the city,” said resident Ajay Kumar, demanding that civic officials be held accountable for what he termed a mess created by their lackadaisical and indifferent attitude.

Ghaggar recedes

The Ghaggar river, which had gone into spate on Tuesday following the heavy rain, with a strong current washing away bridges and stretches of road, was returning to normalcy on Wednesday as water levels receded in the absence of much rainfall during the day. However, intermittent scattered showers were received in different parts of the city on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the swollen river had triggered reports of a couple of persons and cattle feared swept away in the gushing waters. At Rajiv Colony, two youths were reportedly swept away by the current; SDRF and NDRF teams rescued one, while the search for the other remained under way till the filing of this report.

The widespread inundation, overflowing roads and disruption to traffic and commercial activity had thrown normal life out of gear across the Chandigarh Tricity, including Panchkula, with Tuesday evening’s downpour exposing the inability of the storm-water drainage system to cope with intense rainfall.