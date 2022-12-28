Rs 24 lakh robbed, case registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 27

In a broad daylight robbery, two unidentified bike-borne youths robbed two employees of a cash collection agency of over Rs 24 lakh after thrashing them. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 29 police station. According to the police, the incident took place in Chakkarpur village around 2:50 pm on Monday afternoon near Radha Krishna temple.

According to the complaint filed by Rajeev Ranjan, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, he along with his fellow employee Ankur went on a bike to collect cash from Shree Balaji store near the vegetable market in Chakkarpur village.

“The store owner had given us Rs 2,47,530 and we kept it in a bag. On our way back, two youths came on a bike and stopped us after overtaking. They then picked up a brick and hit Ankur on his head. When I protested, one of the accused took out his helmet and hit me too. Soon after, they snatched the bag of money, keys of our bike and fled. I fell on the ground due to head injury. My Aadhaar card, driving license and Rs 2,000 cash were also in the bag,” added the complainant.