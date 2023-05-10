24 of 26 promoted clerks in MC yet to qualify mandatory exam

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 9

As many as 24 employees of the Municipal Corporation (MC), who were promoted as clerk subject to clearing the state eligibility test in computer appreciation and application certificate (SETC) within one year of promotion, have not submitted the certificate so far, according to sources in the civic body.

Were elevated between 2018-2021 As many as 26 employees were promoted as clerk between September 21, 2018 and November 3, 2021

Only one of them submitted the certificate, another has retired. The rest had been asked to submit their reply within five days, but none of them has responded so far

Though a notice was issued by the MC authorities in January 30 that all such employees are liable to be reverted to their previous designation (Class IV) if they fail to produce and submit the SETC certificate soon, no action has been taken so far and the employees continue to work as clerks.

The notice issued by the establishment branch released the names of 26 employees promoted as clerk between September 21, 2018 and November 3, 2021. While only one of them has submitted the required certificate, another has retired. The other 24 employees had been asked to submit their reply within five days. However, according to sources, none of the employees has responded so far.

Ajay Saini, a local resident, had sought information under the RTI Act on the issue. The number of Class III and IV employees in the civic body here is over 5,000, which include both regular and contractual staff, according to an MC official.

Meanwhile, the issue of recognition of the degrees acquired through distance learning by certain officials of the engineering branch has also been raised. In a letter to the Urban Local Bodies Department, Vishnu Goel, a social activist, has alleged the promotion of some officials who either had a degree from distance education or an unrecognised qualification. Despite a letter to all the civic bodies from the office of the Additional Chief Secretary, ULB, seeking details of the degrees obtained by officials from deemed universities or institutions in August 2020, it is alleged that no action has been taken against those who do not fulfil the norms.

Gaurav Antil, Additional Commissioner, MC, said while the matter of promotion to post of clerk was under consideration, the issue of degrees acquired through distance mode was not in his knowledge.