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Home / Haryana / 24 special trains to ease festive rush

24 special trains to ease festive rush

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:25 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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With passenger rush expected to surge during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Northern Railway is operating 24 festival special trains passing through Ambala Cantonment railway station to ease congestion and facilitate the movement of passengers to their destinations. Railway officials said the special services would continue till the end of November, while more trains could be introduced depending on demand.

Ambala Cantonment witnesses a heavy rush of passengers travelling to Bihar during the festive season, particularly for Chhath Puja. To manage the additional footfall, the Railways is running special trains alongside regular services. Announcements are being made at stations to keep passengers informed.

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The special services include trains connecting Amritsar with Jaynagar and Katihar, Chandigarh with Patna, Bathinda and Jammu Tawi with Varanasi, Ferozepur Cantonment with Purnia Junction, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra with New Delhi, Beas with New Delhi, and Barmer with Haridwar, among other routes.

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Talking to The Tribune, Yashanjit Singh, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ambala Division, said Ambala Cantonment, Chandigarh, Saharanpur, Bathinda and Sirhind had been identified as key stations based on historical data. Additional staff and security personnel have been deployed, while a war room has been set up to monitor the situation.

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