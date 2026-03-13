24-year-old dies in Canada accident, cremated in Yamunanagar

Udhampreet Singh (24) of Yamunanagar, who died in a road accident in Canada, was cremated on Thursday after his body arrived in India.

Singh’s body was brought from Delhi Airport to his home in Chhota Model Town, Yamunanagar, on Thursday. Later in the day, the body was taken to the crematorium at Yamuna Ghat near City Centre, Yamunanagar, for cremation.

According to information, Singh went to Canada on a study visa in 2021. He was living in Brampton, where he was studying in an educational institute. As per family members, he had gone to Toronto with his friend on February 26, where he met with an accident and died. His friend was seriously injured and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Singh was his parents’ only son. His father, Gurvinder Singh, ran a photography business in the city.