24-year-old man beaten to death

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 15

The Gurugram police have arrested three persons, including a guest house owner, for allegedly beating a 24-year-old man to death over the suspicion of theft. The victim used to work as a servant in the guest house, located in Sector 27. The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Singh Dhanik.

The accused were identified as Pritam Bhardwaj, Pankaj and Krishan Kumar Sarswat. The police said the guest house owner suspected Pankaj Singh of stealing Rs 4 lakh from his general store, following which he and his two friends beat the victim with sticks.

