24-year-old man stabbed to death in Hansi; 4 booked

A 24-year-old showroom manager was stabbed to death in Hansi town on Saturday night after he was allegedly lured outside his workplace by a group of youths.

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The deceased has been identified as Suraj Jain. According to the police, the assailants called him outside a showroom in the market on the pretext of having a conversation. During the interaction, one of the accused allegedly attacked him with a knife. Suraj was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Police officials said CCTV footage from the area captured the sequence of events leading up to the murder. The footage purportedly shows one of the accused asking Suraj for a cigarette shortly before the attack. Minutes later, the same individual allegedly stabbed him.

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The police have registered a case against Sahil Bamal, a resident of Hisar, and three of his associates. Efforts are underway to arrest all four accused, police said. Preliminary investigations indicate that a relationship involving the victim and a woman could have been the motive behind the murder.