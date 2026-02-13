DT
PT
24-year-old woman killed after cop's car hits e-rickshaw

24-year-old woman killed after cop’s car hits e-rickshaw

Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:45 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Police officials try to pacify the kin of deceased at the Civil Hospital in Ambala City.
A 24-year-old woman died after an e-rickshaw she was travelling in was hit by a car driven by a Haryana Police head constable near Umrao Singh Flyover on Wednesday night.

The victim, Nikita Bajaj of Ambala City, worked in a private firm in Gurugram and had returned home for a wedding. She was travelling with her brother and two others when the accident occurred.

The accused, Head Constable Amit Kumar, was apprehended at the spot. He was produced in court on Thursday and granted bail but has been suspended.

According to police, the car hit the e-rickshaw from behind, causing it to lose balance. Nikita fell on the road and was crushed under the wheels. She was declared dead at the Civil Hospital.

SHO Dharmabir said Amit Kumar, posted at Baldev Nagar police station, “failed to control his car.” “On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections. In the medical report of Amit Kumar, the doctor has mention alcohol smell, and his blood samples have also been taken. The body of the girl was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination,” he added.

Relatives alleged the policeman was drunk and driving rashly. Mayank, the victim’s cousin, said, “She was supposed to go to a wedding tomorrow for which she came from Gurugram to Ambala. After getting off a bus, Nikita and Harsh took an e-rickshaw, but the e-rickshaw was hit by a speeding car.”

E-rickshaw driver Ravinder Singh claimed the vehicle was struck from the rear and alleged the policeman was drunk.

The on-duty doctor said, “Around 9.30 pm the victim was brought to the hospital and she was dead.”

SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said, “A case was registered on the basis of the complaint. He has also been suspended. All the facts of the case are being verified and an investigation is underway.”

Security was tightened at the hospital after relatives protested, alleging police shielding.

