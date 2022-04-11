24-year-old youth falls into manhole, dies

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 10

A 24-year-old youth died after he fell into an open sewer manhole last night. The incident took place at 10.15 pm on Saturday, when the victim, identified as Harish Kumar, a resident of Lakkadpur village in the district, was on way to his home from Kosi Kalan in UP. Harish, who was travelling in a car, along with two other friends, had stopped at a spot in Sector 56 to pee.

It is reported that as he tried to settle at an isolated spot in the green belt, he slipped into an invisible manhole there, which was lying open.

As his friends rushed for his help, they found that he had gone down deeply into the manhole and was not visible in the darkness of the night. Though the police and the fire brigade responded quickly to the distress call, the victim had drowned in the sewage hole before the rescuers could reach the spot and fish him out. Harish was working in a private sector bank at Jasola in Delhi. While the sewer hole is reported to be 25 feet deep, the rescue operation lasted 30 minutes.

Neeraj Sharma, MLA from the NIT Assembly segment, has sought action against officials responsible for upkeep of manholes and a compensation for victim’s family. —