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Home / Haryana / 24-year-old youth feared drowned in Bhakra canal in Kurukshetra

24-year-old youth feared drowned in Bhakra canal in Kurukshetra

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:53 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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People gathered near the Bhakra canal in Kurukshetra on Monday.
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A 24-year-old youth was drowned in the Bhakra canal near Mirzapur village while immersing the ashes of his deceased uncle on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Devender Kashyap, a resident of Kaithal.

As per the information, Devender with his two cousins, had reached to immerse the ashes but he lost his balance and fell in the canal.

Naresh Kumar, a resident of Mirzapur village said, “We saw a boy drowning in the Bhakra canal. We tried to save him but he failed to catch the piece of cloth and drowned in the canal. Since no other person knew how to swim, they didn’t enter the water to save him.”

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After getting information, officials from the district police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and diver Pargat Singh reached the spot with his team and launched a rescue operation but the boy was yet to be traced.

Diver Pargat Singh said, “The currents are very strong at present but all efforts are being made to trace the victim. The administration must construct a special ghat and install protective grills to allow people to immerse the ashes safely.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police Suresh Kumar said, “We got information that a young boy identified as Devender Kashyap has drowned in the canal following which a rescue operation has been launched. The divers have made repeated attempts and efforts are being made to trace the victim.”

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