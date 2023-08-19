241 posts of Judge remain vacant in state due to dispute with Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 18

As the Haryana Government and the Punjab and Haryana High Court indulge in a slugfest over who has the right to conduct the examination for the selection of subordinate court judges, 241 posts of Civil Judge Junior Division in Haryana remain vacant.

The Haryana Government has moved the Supreme Court, urging it to order initiation of the selection process within two weeks in terms of the direction issued by it.

On Friday, the matter was mentioned before a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud for urgent hearing by senior counsel and amicus curiae Vijay Hansaria, who has been assisting the top court in a PIL on judicial vacancies in subordinate courts.

While the Haryana Government wanted that the selection, including the holding of preliminary examination, written and viva voce, of Civil Judge Junior Division to be made by the state Public Service Commission, the high court intended to conduct it through a committee headed by a judge, Hansaria told the Bench, which assured him that it would try listing the matter at the earliest.

“There are 241 vacancies of Civil Judge Junior Division in Haryana and the posts have not been advertised due to differences between the state government and High Court about the manner of holding examinations,” read a note submitted by Hansaria to the Supreme Court.

The State of Haryana has prayed that recruitment in the cadre of Civil Judge Junior Division may be conducted as per the provisions laid down in Part C of the Punjab Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Rules, 1951, (as applicable to the State of Haryana) by the Haryana Public Service Commission.

“However, on a few earlier occasions, the examination was conducted by the High Court through a Special Recruitment Committee constituted of three Hon’ble Judges of the High Court, Chief Secretary of State, Advocate General of Haryana and Legal Remembrancer of the State of Haryana,” read Hansaria’s note.

The Haryana Government requested the top court to dispose of the matter by directing that preliminary and written examination shall be conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission as per Part C of the Punjab Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Rules, 1951, (as applicable to the State of Haryana).

“However, viva voce shall be conducted by Selection Committee(s) headed by one or more High Court judges as may be nominated by the Hon’ble Chief Justice of the High Court,” it submitted.