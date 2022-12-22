243 vehicle owners' challaned in district

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 21

The district police have issued challans to owners of 243 vehicles under ‘sealing plan’ drive. The drive was carried out from 2 pm to 6 pm on Monday. During this period 1,774 vehicles were checked at 50 nakas in the district.

Mohit Handa, Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar, said this driver was being carried out to stop criminal activities and traffic rule violations.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesperson, said during four hours, from 2 pm to 6 pm on Monday, 1,774 vehicles were checked in the district.

“The police teams issued challans to owners of 243 vehicles. Several vehicles were also seized,” said Chamkaur Singh. He said the ‘sealing plan drive’ was being carried out as per the instructions issued by the Additional Director General of Police, Shrikant Jadhav.

He further said the advantage of this drive was that if any incident happened in the district, the involved suspect was caught immediately.

“The police presence increases confidence of the common man in law and its enforcing agencies,” said Mohit Handa, Superintendent of Police.