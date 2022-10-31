245 unclaimed vehicles fetch Rs 25.75L in auction

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 30

As many as 245 unclaimed vehicles were auctioned at the Police Lines in Jagadhri. The auction fetched Rs 25.75 lakh. These unclaimed vehicles were seized in connection with various criminal activities. Their owners did not bother to come for vehicles.

According to information, the unclaimed vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, had been gathering dust at various police stations in the district for years.

These vehicles were brought at the Police Lines in Jagadhri, where auction was conducted in the presence of Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar on Friday.

According to information, the vehicles, which were auctioned, included 233 two-wheelers, one three-wheeler, two trucks and nine cars/jeeps.

Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa said the reserve price of these vehicles was kept at Rs 9,88,600. “The auction of 245 unclaimed vehicles has fetched Rs 25.75 lakh,” said Handa.

Seized vehicles are disposed of through auctions or sold to scrap dealers in case their condition is beyond repair.A team of officials of the local administration access and assign value to each vehicle.