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Home / Haryana / 246 ready-mix concrete plants found operating without consent in Haryana

246 ready-mix concrete plants found operating without consent in Haryana

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 11:36 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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As per the report, the HSPCB has imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 43.96 crore on 91 plants and recovered Rs 3.50 crore so far.
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Following the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directions, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has identified 445 ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants being operational in various districts of the state, of which 246 plants are operational without valid consent to operate (CTO).

This was revealed in a report submitted to the NGT by the board. Deepak of Dadlana village had filed a complaint to the NGT in 2024 about the illegal operations of RMC plants and alleged that they were emitting dust in huge quantities, causing air pollution.

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The joint committee formed by the NGT had found 21 plants — 16 in Panipat district and five in Karnal district — operating without valid CTO. The HSPCB also imposed an environmental compensation on them and initiated closure action.

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As per the report, the HSPCB has imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 43.96 crore on 91 plants and recovered Rs 3.50 crore so far.

The HSPCB had filed a reply, after which the NGT directed the Regional Officer (RO), Panipat, to compile information regarding the operation of the plants in all districts and verify their compliance with environmental norms.

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The RO sought details from all 23 ROs regarding the plants in December. As per the latest report submitted to the NGT, the board said 445 plants have been identified up to August 20, of which 246 were found operational without valid CTO. The HSPCB has served closure orders on 227 plants, of which 98 have been dismantled, while the closure process of 14 plants is underway. Five plants have been dismantled.

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