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Home / Haryana / 25 centres to be added under Buniyaad Scheme: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

25 centres to be added under Buniyaad Scheme: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

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Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:21 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. File
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday attended the Haryana Super-100 Felicitation Programme in Chandigarh. Congratulating students on their achievements, he said 25 centres would be added to the existing 103 centres being run under the Buniyaad Scheme to enable talented students across the state to receive quality academic guidance. He also announced that the Super-100 Centre in Kurukshetra would be provided with 100 new computers. Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal Khattar was also present.

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Saini said by clearing the IIT-JEE exam, the dedicated students of Haryana Super-100 had demonstrated that they possessed the ability to change the country’s destiny.

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The objective of the scheme, he said, was to ensure that talented students across the state received opportunities commensurate with their abilities. He also appreciated the fact that girls featured prominently among the successful candidates.

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