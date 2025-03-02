25 cops, 4 invigilators suspended in HSEB exam cheating case

Taking cognisance of the incident in which the paper was taken out of the examination centre during the Haryana School Education Board examinations, the Haryana Government has taken strict action against the erring officials.

Orders have been issued to suspend 25 police officers and personnel, including four DSPs and three SHOs, who were found guilty in connection with the case.

Individuals must stay 500m away All DCs and district Superintendents of Police have been issued strict instructions to ensure that no individual is allowed to approach any examination centre and must remain at least 500m away. If any complaint is received from anywhere in the state, the district administration concerned will be held accountable. Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing mediapersons here today, informed that in addition to this, FIRs have been lodged against four invigilators from government schools and one invigilator from a private school.

Furthermore, all four invigilators from the government school have been suspended. The services of two centre supervisors have also been placed under suspension.

Similarly, FIRs have been lodged against four outsiders and eight students for cheating or facilitating the paper leak at various examination centres.

The Chief Minister said that the investigation into the matter is ongoing. He said that all Deputy Commissioners and district Superintendents of Police have been issued strict instructions to ensure that no individual is allowed to approach any examination centre and must remain at least 500m away. If any complaint is received in this regard anywhere in the state, the district administration concerned would be held accountable.

Supervisor suspended

Meanhile in Palwal, the government has ordered the suspension orders of the supervisor of an exam centre and five policemen in the district for their failure to check copying in the ongoing board exams of the Haryana Education Department.

The DC, Dr Harish Kumar Vashisht, said while the supervisor of Centre No. 33 had been suspended with immediate effect, similar action had been recommended against five policemen. Strict action had also been recommended against the principal of the school where copying cases had surfaced recently.

The DC said the action had come in the wake of alleged irregularities on part of officials deployed on exam duty.

Claiming that senior district, police and administration officials had been making surprise checks at exam centres, he said any negligence would be dealt with strictly.