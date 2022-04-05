Rs 25 cr GST evasion detected in Palwal

Palwal, April 4
A case of Rs 25 crore Goods and Service Tax (GST) evasion surfaced in Palwal after the officials of the Excise and Taxation Department found bungling worth several crores in the submission of the tax returns by a private company. A case was registered on April 1, said the police.
Biggest scam ever
- The involvement of 60 fake firms can’t be ruled out in the scam, says an official
- He adds it is perhaps the biggest tax evasion in Palwal district so far
DSP Yash Pal Khatana said that the Economic Offences Wing of the police had submitted a probe report confirming the evasion. Revealing that while any arrest was yet to be made, he said the main accused, Amod Kumar Yadav, had registered a company under the name of Alka Enterprises at Begumpur in Delhi.
He said the firm involved in the trade of cigarette and ‘bidi’was found to have filed returns with false information during its business period that was seven years ago.
It is claimed that Yadav who applied for the cancellation of registration of the company on April 1, 2015, showed fraudulent interstate transactions with several fake firms to evade the tax.
“Yadav is absconding since April 2015,” said Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner Hanish Gupta. “Though the matter is more than seven years old, its probe was handed to the police a few months ago,” he added.
Alleging misuse of the provisions of the Central Sales Tax (CST) Act 1956 and Haryana Value Added Tax Act, an official said the forgery was done through the online system.
The scam has defrauded the state of over Rs 25.11 crore as GST in the past year. The company was found shut when a team raided its rented office at Dharam Nagar Colony, said the DSP, adding a manhunt had been launched. —
