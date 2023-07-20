Rs 25 crore approved for road safety in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 19

The Fund Management Committee under the Haryana Road Safety Fund Rules, at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, approved over Rs 25 crore for road safety measures in the state.

Of the total approved amount, the committee has allocated Rs 12.50 crore for the installation of an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Speed Detection System and Rs 5.40 crore for the procurement of 30 light recovery vans and other road safety equipment in the state.

The Chief Secretary said a sum of Rs 5.6 crore had been allocated to various districts for the procurement of essential safety equipment, including winter and reflector jackets, raincoats with reflectors, baton lights, dresses with caps, digital diversion boards, portable speed breakers and road safety-related literature and brochures.

Additionally, measures such as audio clip distribution, road safety campaigns, rallies, marathons, cow belts, triangles, social media campaigns, advance signboards, road safety tournaments and other road safety equipment would be undertaken, he added.

Giving details of the allocated Rs 5.6 crore, Kaushal said Gurugram and Faridabad would receive Rs 2 crore each.