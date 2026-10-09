Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has made a significant mark on the global research map, with 25 of its researchers — 16 faculty members and nine research scholars figuring among the world’s top two per cent scientists for their outstanding research contributions in 2025.

The recognition features in the ‘Updated Science-Wide Author Databases of Standardised Citation Indicators’, prepared by Stanford University, USA, and published by Elsevier BV on October 7, 2026. The database identifies scientists on the basis of standardised citation indicators and measures of research impact, said Sunit Mukherjee, Director (Public Relations) of the university.

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“Four MDU faculty members — Prof. CS Pundir (Retd.), Prof. Dr Narasimhan B, Prof. Sarvajeet Singh Gill and Prof. Baljeet Singh Yadav have earned recognition in both categories: outstanding research contribution in 2025 and exceptional research performance over their careers,” he added.

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Mukherjee maintained that the 16 faculty members recognised for their outstanding research contribution in 2025 are Prof. Chandrashekhar Pundir (Retd.), Prof. Jaya Prakash Yadav (Retd.), Prof. Vinod Bala, Sr. Prof. Narasimhan B., Prof. Harish Dureja, Prof. Rajesh Punia, Prof. Krishna Kant Sharma, Prof. Devender Singh, Prof. Deepak Kaushik, Prof. Surender Singh Yadav, Prof. Naveen Kumar, Prof. Sarvajeet Singh Gill, Prof. Anil Ohlan, Prof. Deepak Chhabra, Prof. Ramphool Ohlyan and Dr. Poonam Redhu.

Nine MDU research scholars have also found a place in the database for their research contributions. They are Mukesh, Suresh and Yogender Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Isha Gupta, Jitender Kumar Sharma, Sitender Singh, Neetu Singh, Kapeesha Nehra, Anuj Dalal and Anjali Hooda.

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“Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini telephonically called MDU VC Prof. Milap Punia, congratulated him, the achiever researchers and the university. This is a sterling achievement, and the state is proud of this achievement,” said Mukherjee.

The CM also posted a message on his social media handles congratulating all scientists and researchers at the University for this achievement.

“As a matter of fact, the university has recorded a steady rise in the number of researchers recognised in the top two per cent category. In 2024, 13 faculty members and six students were recognised for outstanding research contributions in a single year. The figure rose to 15 faculty members and seven students in 2025, and to 16 faculty members and nine students (research scholars) in 2026,” said Mukherjee.

He maintained that the Stanford-Elsevier database uses standardised indicators such as citations, h-index, co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite c-score to assess research impact. Scientists are classified across 20 major scientific fields and 174 sub-fields under the Science-Metrix classification, he added.