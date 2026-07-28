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Home / Haryana / 25% rebate on property tax on buildings owned by women, 10% for group housing societies: Haryana cabinet

25% rebate on property tax on buildings owned by women, 10% for group housing societies: Haryana cabinet

The capital value of a property will now be determined based on plot area or carpet area, applicable collector rates and the floor factor

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:47 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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The Haryana cabinet on Tuesday approved a new system for levying property tax under which residential properties located within the 'Lal Dora' area of ​​existing villages situated within municipal limits will receive a 75 per cent rebate on property tax.

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Those residential properties owned by women will receive 25 per cent rebate. A 10 per cent rebate is offered for residential properties owned by persons with disabilities. A 10 per cent rebate for group housing societies/property clusters that adopt waste management systems is offered.

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The capital value of a property will now be determined based on plot area or carpet area, applicable collector rates and the floor factor.

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For the purpose of property tax assessment, cities have been divided into four categories: A1 and A2 for municipal corporations, and B and C for municipal councils and municipalities.

The new policy covers religious places, municipal properties not leased or rented out, orphanages, old-age homes, cremation grounds and graveyards, *dharamshalas* (pilgrim rest houses), government educational institutions, government hospitals, properties used for agricultural purposes and other specified categories.

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A Town Planning Scheme for residential plotted housing in municipal areas has been approved.

Under this scheme, the minimum area requirement is 5 acres, with no upper limit on the maximum area. The site must have access from an existing revenue path or public road that is at least 33 feet wide. The minimum plot area must be 50 square metres, and the maximum area must be 250 square metres.

Additionally, out of the total residential plots, developers must provide at least 50 per cent of plots with a maximum area of ​​150 square metres.

The maximum permissible area for residential and commercial plots within the scheme area will be 65 per cent.

A maximum of 5 per cent of the scheme area will be designated for commercial use, and the minimum width of internal roads within the colony will be 10 metres.

The Cabinet also approved the 'Progressive MSME and Export Promotion Policy-2026'.

The policy aims to attract investments exceeding Rs 55,000 crore in the manufacturing sector, create over 5 lakh new jobs, and double Haryana's exports over the next five years.

The new policy covers sectors such as automobiles, electric vehicles, aerospace and defense, engineering, electronics, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, textiles, footwear, renewable energy, and agro-based and food processing industries.

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