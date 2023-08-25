25-year jail for rape of minor daughter

Hisar, August 24
The Additional Sessions Judge, Fast Track Special Court, Rajesh Kumar Mehta, sentenced a man to 25 years’ of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 30,000 in a case of rape and abortion of his minor daughter in Hisar district.
The Hisar police had registered a case in this connection on January 11, 2020, under Sections 313, 376(2)(n), 376(2)(f), 376(3), 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act on the complaint of the victim.
The complainant said her father was a drunkard and had turned out her mother from the house. She, along with her younger brother and sister, was living with her father. She said one night in June 2018, her father raped her. Afterwards, the accused raped her several times and as a result, she got pregnant. Later, he took the victim to hospital and gave her some medicines for abortion.
