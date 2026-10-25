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Home / Haryana / 25-year-old from Hansi village selected for PM’s advisory council as trainee

25-year-old from Hansi village selected for PM’s advisory council as trainee

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:06 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Prateek Chahal
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Prateek Chahal, a 25-year-old resident of Pali village in Hansi district has been selected for the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PM-EAC) as a trainee. Prateek who is a graduate from the St Stephen’s College will contribute to work related to economic and policy matters concerning the PM.

He said he has worked with the Delhi Police at the age of 23. He subsequently worked with the DG-CBI and then with NITI Aayog. He has now been selected for the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PM-EAC).

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Prateek said he received his early education at DPS, Hisar, after which he studied at St Stephen’s College in Delhi.

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Prateek’s father, Jagvir Singh Chahal, is a farmer, while his mother is a homemaker. His sister, Suman, is also delighted by her brother’s achievement. The family currently resides in HUDA, Sector 6, Hansi. His journey from a farming family to the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council is a matter of pride for Pali village, Hansi, and the entire region.

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