Home / Haryana / 25-year-old held for throwing toilet cleaner on Gurugram woman

25-year-old held for throwing toilet cleaner on Gurugram woman

Mistaken identity: Attacker thought victim was her husband's friend

Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 03:00 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
Representational photo
The Gurugram police have arrested a 25-year-old woman, Sakshi, for allegedly throwing toilet cleaner on a 30-year-old woman in a case of mistaken identity at a government hospital in Gurugram. Sakshi -- confused by the ‘dupatta’ colour -- had mistaken the victim to be her husband's girlfriend.

According to the police, the incident came to light on the night of March 8 when Sector-10A police station received information from Civil Hospital, Sector-10, that a woman had arrived with injuries after being attacked with “acid” by an unidentified person.

A police team immediately reached the hospital and obtained the victim’s medical report. After doctors declared the victim fit to give a statement, her statement was recorded.

The victim told the police that she had come to Gurugram about four years ago in search of work and had been living with a man named Pawan in a flat in Sector-72. On March 8, she was allegedly assaulted by Pawan and had come to the Civil Hospital for treatment. While she was at the hospital, another woman threw an “acid-like” liquid on her, which soiled her clothes.

The police registered a case of “acid attack” at Sector-10A police station and a separate case of assault against Pawan was registered at Badshahpur police station.

Doctors provided primary treatment to the victim and referred her to PGI Rohtak. She was discharged after examination as the liquid had mostly fallen on her clothes and ‘dupatta’.

During investigation, the police arrested Sakshi, a resident of Patuhera village in Bawal, Rewari district, on March 9 from Gurugram.

During preliminary questioning, Sakshi revealed that she had a dispute with Meenakshi, who is a friend of her husband. Thinking Meenakshi was present at the hospital, she identified “her” by the colour of her dupatta and threw toilet cleaner without seeing her face. However, it turned out to be another woman.

The police said that so far, no role of Pawan has been found in the “acid attack”. The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.

