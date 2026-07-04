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Home / Haryana / 25-year-old stabbed to death at Budakhera village in Hisar; accused dies by suicide

25-year-old stabbed to death at Budakhera village in Hisar; accused dies by suicide

Sources said the attack is suspected to have stemmed from a love affair, though the exact motive is yet to be established

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 11:23 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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A 25-year-old man, Vishnu, a resident of Budakhera village, was stabbed to death, while his friend Paras (23) sustained injuries after the two were allegedly attacked by three assailants in Gaibipur village of Uklana block on Saturday evening.

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A couple of hours after the incident, one of the accused, identified as Ravi, allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself from a tree near Uchana Kalan railway station.

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According to the police, the injured Paras said that he and Vishnu had gone to a canal on the outskirts of the village to wash their car when three youths arrived on a motorcycle and attacked them with knives. Vishnu suffered multiple stab wounds, while Paras was also injured but managed to escape.

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Sources said the attack is suspected to have stemmed from a love affair, though the exact motive is yet to be established. Police have launched an investigation, and further details are awaited.

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