25-year-old woman jumps off 31st floor

Faridabad, December 4

A 25-year-old woman allegedly jumped off the 31st floor of a high-rise residential building in Sector 70 here. The incident took place around 10 am this morning. Her body has been sent for the post-mortem examination to a civil hospital.

When the police reached the spot, the body was found lying on the ground.

A police official said an initial investigation shows that the deceased had jumped off the balcony of her flat located on the 31st floor of the Royal Heritage Society. He said they did not find any note.

As the cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, they have launched a probe to investigate the matter from all the angles, he added. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report”, he further said, adding that action will be taken if a complaint is lodged by her kin.

