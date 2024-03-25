25 years on, murder accused held

Tribune News Service

Rewari, March 24

The police have arrested a person in connection with a murder case that was reported in 1998. The accused has been identified as Prem Chand of Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh.

A police spokesman said Prem Chand, a labourer, was living with a married woman and her two children in a rented accommodation at Adarsh Nagar in 1998. He said the woman’s body was found in a vacant plot in a pool of blood on September 26.

The police said later, the investigation suggested that Prem Chand was involved in the murder of the women, who was attacked with a sharp weapon. According to the police, the accused fled the scene to evade the arrest. After registering a murder case, the police had conducted raids at his possible hideouts at that time. However, the police failed to nab him.

“The accused kept evading the arrest by engaging in labour work in different cities. Now, the CIA branch has managed to arrest him. During interrogation, he revealed that he had stabbed the woman to death after getting to know that she had an affair with a youth,” the police spokesman added.

