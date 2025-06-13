250 beneficiaries get shop registries

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Sani handed over shop registries to 250 eligible beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Shehri Swamitva Yojana. The registries were distributed during a programme held at Panchkula, where the CM personally congratulated and extended his best wishes to the beneficiaries.

Prior to the event, the CM inaugurated and visited an exhibition organised by the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, highlighting the government’s key achievements over the past 11 years. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister emphasised that the government’s mission was to ensure that no eligible citizen was left out of the benefits of welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister said for years, there were many settlements and colonies across the cities of the state where families had been residing without ownership rights to their properties. “Even in urban areas, our brothers and sisters have long struggled with this issue,” he said. To address this, the state government decided that ownership rights would be granted to those occupying municipal shops and houses that have been on rent, lease, or license fee for more than 20 years.