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Home / Haryana / 25,000-cartridge seizure leads STF to Sirsa dealer

25,000-cartridge seizure leads STF to Sirsa dealer

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:19 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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The probe into the seizure of 25,000 live cartridges near Jhajjar has taken a new turn, with the Rohtak police’s Special Task Force (STF) questioning Sirsa-based ammunition dealer Vijay Goel over his alleged role in supplying ammunition to illegal arms manufacturers in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Investigators are now probing how ammunition sourced from different gun houses in Haryana was allegedly channelled to illegal weapon-making units across state borders.

According to STF sources, Goel, around 60, had allegedly been involved in the trade for several years.

He is suspected of collecting .32 and .315-bore cartridges from different gun houses in Haryana and supplying them to dealers involved in manufacturing illegal revolvers in Bihar’s Munger and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

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Rohtak STF SP Waseem Akram told The Tribune that the five arrested accused had identified the Sirsa-based dealer as their source of ammunition.

Following their disclosures, Goel was arrested and taken on remand.

Akram said the investigation had also led the STF to another group, and efforts were underway to establish the entire supply network.

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He added that such ammunition was largely used by illegal arms manufacturing units in eastern states, while its use in Haryana was comparatively limited.

Goel runs two firms, Balaji Gun House and Mehak Gun House, from a three-storey property in Noharia Bazaar near Ghantaghar Chowk in Sirsa.

His residence and both shops have remained closed since his arrest.

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Sources said he operated the businesses without employees and generally opened the shops himself when required or when customers contacted him.

His name had reportedly surfaced in another cartridge sale case around five to six years ago.

Sirsa DSP Sukhbir Singh said the STF was conducting the investigation and questioning the dealer. He said the Sirsa police would proceed further if information was received from the STF.

The STF arrested five people, including a woman, near the Rohad toll plaza on the Bahadurgarh-Rohtak highway on November 3.

All five were reportedly residents of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. The raid followed an alert from the Bihar STF about two vehicles parked outside Triveni Dhaba. The STF recovered 25,000 live cartridges from the vehicles.

The main accused, Munna Khan, had allegedly travelled to Sirsa to purchase the consignment from Goel before it was transported towards Uttar Pradesh.

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