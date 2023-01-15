254 died in road mishaps in Kurukshetra last year

Nitish Sharma
Kurukshetra, January 14
An increase in the number of deaths due to road accidents was registered in the district last year, compared to the deaths recorded in 2021.
A total of 254 persons lost their lives, and 575 got injured in 515 accidents recorded last year. The year 2021 recorded 216 deaths and 423 injured persons in 495 accidents.
According to the police, commuters riding two-wheelers were involved in a large number of cases, and driving without helmet was the major reason behind deaths. The six-laning of the Pipli-Kurukshetra University road madand multiple cuts on that road has been done due to which the vehicles ply on a high speed. But there are multiple cuts on the road due to which accidents also take place.
Naresh Sagwal, police spokesperson, said, “Poor road sense, overspeeding and wrong-lane driving are some of the major reasons that led to the accidents. The black spots at Nau Gaja Peer and near Pipli Zoo have been rectified by the national highway authorities. Directions have been issued for installing dividers at the entry point of Jalebi Bridge in Shahabad to avoid accidents.”
The Traffic Coordinator, Sub-Inspector Roshan Lal said, “Road safety week is being observed to make people aware about traffic rules and regulations. Besides cautioning drivers, reflective tapes are being put on vehicles for safety purpose. The most common violation these days is the use of mobile phone while driving.”
