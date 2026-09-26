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Home / Haryana / 259 liquor cartons smuggled from Chandigarh seized in Panipat

259 liquor cartons smuggled from Chandigarh seized in Panipat

Driver fails to produce valid liquor permit; police seize 259 boxes, including 189 IMFL and 70 country-made liquor boxes

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 08:19 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Sub-Inspector Subhash, in-charge of the CIA-3 unit, said that the team was on patrolling duty on Saturday when it received a tip-off that a large quantity of liquor was being brought to Samalkha in a Tata Magic vehicle. Tribune Photo
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As many as 259 boxes of liquor were recovered from a Tata Magic vehicle that was reportedly being used to smuggle liquor illegally from Chandigarh to Samalkha. The police took the driver of the vehicle into custody and launched a probe into the matter.

Sub-Inspector Subhash, in-charge of the CIA-3 unit, said that the team was on patrolling duty on Saturday when it received a tip-off that a large quantity of liquor was being brought to Samalkha in a Tata Magic vehicle.

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Following the tip-off, the police team laid a trap near Garhi Chhaju village on the Samalkha-Bapoli road. The team stopped the vehicle, conducted a search and found liquor boxes inside. The driver was subsequently nabbed.

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The driver was identified as Shivam, a resident of Samalkha. The team also called Excise Inspector Ankit to the spot.

The driver failed to produce any valid permit for the liquor boxes. The police seized the liquor, and a total of 259 boxes were recovered from the vehicle, including 189 boxes of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 70 boxes of country-made liquor.

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During the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that he had brought the liquor from Chandigarh and that someone had asked him to bring it and leave it in Samalkha, SI Subhash said.

The Samalkha police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Excise Act and launched a probe into the matter.

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