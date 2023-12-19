25K avail benefits under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 18

The ongoing ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Gurugram has been immensely successful as around 25,000 people availed the benefits of government schemes through 55 special camps organised in the district.

Through the health checkup camps held under the programme, which is part of the Jan Samvad initiative, many people were diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes and guided for further treatment.

A total of 9,883 individuals, including 3,548 in the Sohna block, 3,410 in the Pataudi block and 2,925 in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG), benefitted from the camps. Besides, 3,800 people underwent TB screening.

“Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a unique campaign under which people can avail the benefits of public welfare schemes in a day, and take part in activities such as cultural programmes and health checkups,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

“The health camps have received great response and we have asked the local panchayats to get maximum people to avail the benefits,” DC Yadav added.

#Bharat #Gurugram